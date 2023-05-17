Extras
Brando and Silvia can finally be together. Maddalena is about to take her vows.
Silvia no longer wants to be ashamed of her feelings. Can Corrado let her go?
Corrado is determined to take revenge on Brando by turning the troops against him.
Despite escaping enemy fire thanks to Brando, tensions with Corrado are rising.
At the battlefront, Corrado is given orders to advance--a suicide mission.
Either Brando or Corrado will face the firing squad. Who will be spared?
Corrado and Brando find themselves both accused of insubordination and cowardice.
At the front line, the soldiers are becoming desperate. Lucrezia goes in search of Brando.
What will be the fallout of Brando disobeying Corrado’s orders? Meanwhile, Silvia arrives.
The men are at war. Brando finds out his commander is none other than Corrado.
