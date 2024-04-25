100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lucky Chow

CHEF FLAVORS

Season 6 Episode 605 | 26m 46s

We cook with Beard Award-winning and Michelin-starred chefs to see how they infuse their cooking with flavor and identity. Benchawan Jabthong Painter and David Skinner prepare elaborate meals reflecting their Thai and Choctaw heritages; Justin Yu combines French rigor with Cantonese instincts; and Anita Lo forages for wild mushrooms for a home feast bursting with umami.

Aired: 04/30/24 | Expires: 07/27/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Tasting Nostalgia
Nostalgia is the secret ingredient in these delicious stories of memory and history.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Drinking Culture
Drinking Culture introduces trendsetters in world of Asian spirits and libations.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Paradise on a Plate
Discover Hawaii’s culinary innovation, infinite beauty, and deep cultural heritage.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Entree-Preneurs
Meet today’s hottest Asian restauranteurs who are giving a new spin to cultural classics.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Feeding the Spirit
In this episode, we explore wellness, healing, and spirituality through the lens of food.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
To Chinatown, with Love
A celebration of New York’s iconic Chinatown and it’s most passionate advocates and chefs.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:48
Lucky Chow
India Arrives
A new generation of chefs are bringing Indian cooking to a broad American audience.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Lucky Chow
Made in Chinese America
The rise of China means the rise of Chinese culinary traditions in America.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:48
Watch 26:47
Lucky Chow
JAPAN: FOOD AS FETISH
Discover a new wave of Japanese culinary culture continues to intoxicate us.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:47
Watch 26:48
Lucky Chow
Farm to Table, Asian Style
Danielle visits agriculturists large and small, traditional and cutting edge.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:48
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lucky Chow Season 6
  • Lucky Chow Season 5
  • Lucky Chow Season 4
  • Lucky Chow Season 3
  • Lucky Chow
  • Lucky Chow Season 1
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
AMERICAN ROOTS
Danielle visitis Wausau, Wisconsin and Long Island, New York.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
DELICIOUS DREAMS
Danielle explores New York City to engage with the vibrant Asian community of Brooklyn.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
TEXASIAN
Danielle visits Houston to experience the rich melting pot of Asian and American cuisine.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
FEEDING THE FAMILY TREE
Danielle joins a 12-year-old Food Network star as he cooks for his family,
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Tasting Nostalgia
Nostalgia is the secret ingredient in these delicious stories of memory and history.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Feeding the Spirit
In this episode, we explore wellness, healing, and spirituality through the lens of food.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
To Chinatown, with Love
A celebration of New York’s iconic Chinatown and it’s most passionate advocates and chefs.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Drinking Culture
Drinking Culture introduces trendsetters in world of Asian spirits and libations.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Paradise on a Plate
Discover Hawaii’s culinary innovation, infinite beauty, and deep cultural heritage.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Entree-Preneurs
Meet today’s hottest Asian restauranteurs who are giving a new spin to cultural classics.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46