Lucky Chow

OFFERINGS

Episode 702 | 26m 46s

Taiwan’s earthly obsession with food has a spiritual dimension as an offering to the spirits who watch over the vulnerable island nation. Indigenous men of the Rukai tribe hunt for wild boar in the mountains, while in the rocky tidal zone the matriarchal Amis forage the sea’s bounty. At Buddhist temples, dizzyingly diverse vegetarian menus speak to how food can cultivate compassion and connection.

Aired: 04/30/25 | Expires: 07/07/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
