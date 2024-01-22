Sanitation Situation/Stu Rides the Bus

Extras
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Lyla makes a piano using her tablet and pickles!
Luke acts like Stu and Stu acts like Luke for a day.
The Loops siblings make a secret list of things to plan for a surprise party.
Stu is having a fun time on the bus while Lyla and Louisa rush to find him
Lyla and Lydia repurpose broken crayons in order to make giant crayons!
Lyla teaches Stu difference between recycling and trash.
Lyla and Louisa can't find Stu.
The Loops siblings surprise their parents for the Loops Lunch anniversary.
Lyla shows off her overly complicated Lyla Lyfe Hack, the "Straw Switcher".
Latest Episodes
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Lyla leads her siblings to make a sandwich. / Lyla and her mom make a vertical garden.
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Lyla and Luke reinterpret a fairy tale. / Lyla, Louis, and Stu track down a lost package.
Liana and Lyla solve a puzzle./ Lyla and Luke make a train at home.
Lyla recreates a cake without a recipe. / Everett teaches his cat tricks.
Lyla and Luke make a hamster playground. / The Loops family tries to cure Stu’s beeps.
The Loops kids and Everett make a carnival for Luke. / Louisa raps her school presentation
Lyla and Everett make a waffle costume for Stu. / Lyla creates a card game for game night.
Lyla and Everett make a lemonade stand. / Lyla and Everett learn how to Double Dutch.