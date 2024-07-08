100 WVIA Way
Lyla in the Loop

Uh-Oh!/The Puddle

Season 1 Episode 22 | 23m 10s

Lyla feels guilty when she causes a group project to break and doesn’t take responsibility./Lyla’s glider toy is stuck in a big puddle. Lyla, Everett, and Stu try different ways to get it out without getting wet.

Aired: 07/07/24
Extras
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
Symbols All Around
Lyla defines and shows symbols in our everyday lives.
Clip: S1 E19 | 1:30
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
No Drums, No Problem
Lyla and Luke demonstrate the steps in the design process as they build and expand on a DIY drum set
Clip: S1 E17 | 1:30
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
Do the Stu
Louisa and Liana show off “Do the Stu”, a dance with specific steps
Clip: S1 E18 | 1:30
Watch 0:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Loops Morning Rush
A chaotic morning routine leads the Loops siblings to miss the school bus.
Clip: S1 E4 | 0:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
When Luke Became Stu/Secret Surprise Party
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Episode: S1 E14 | 24:55
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
Pickle Piano
Lyla makes a piano using her tablet and pickles!
Clip: S1 E14 | 1:30
Watch 1:12
Lyla in the Loop
Luke and Stu Switch
Luke acts like Stu and Stu acts like Luke for a day.
Clip: S1 E14 | 1:12
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Sanitation Situation/Stu Rides the Bus
Lyla and Stu help with garbage pickup. / Lyla and Louisa lose Stu on a bus.
Episode: S1 E13 | 24:55
Watch 1:14
Lyla in the Loop
Party Planners
The Loops siblings make a secret list of things to plan for a surprise party.
Clip: S1 E14 | 1:14
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
Giant Crayon
Lyla and Lydia repurpose broken crayons in order to make giant crayons!
Clip: S1 E13 | 1:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 23:10
Lyla in the Loop
Moon Rock Cove/Rainbow Collection
Liana and Louisa compete to see who’s more outdoorsy./The Loops go on a scavenger hunt.
Episode: S1 E18 | 23:10
Watch 23:10
Lyla in the Loop
2 on 2 Plus Stu / The Stu-Mobile
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
Episode: S1 E19 | 23:10
Watch 23:10
Lyla in the Loop
Finding a New Friend/Lyla Bugs Out
Lyla and her sisters find a lost bag’s owner./Lyla gets jealous of the attention Ale gets.
Episode: S1 E16 | 23:10
Watch 23:10
Lyla in the Loop
Stu's Up / Roll n' Scoot
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Episode: S1 E17 | 23:10
Watch 23:10
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla’s Lucky Strike / Lyla Out of the Loop
Lyla learns how to bowl./Lyla feels left out when Everett and Ale's friendship thrives.
Episode: S1 E21 | 23:10
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Case of the Mysterious Cake/Kibbles and Tricks
Lyla recreates a cake without a recipe. / Everett teaches his cat tricks.
Episode: S1 E11 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Four Little Pigs and Brucey/Handle with Care
Lyla and Luke reinterpret a fairy tale. / Lyla, Louis, and Stu track down a lost package.
Episode: S1 E12 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Loopstastic Mess Vacuum Test/How the Cookie Crumbled
Luke, Lyla, and Everett test vacuums. / Lyla makes cookies using substituted ingredients.
Episode: S1 E8 | 24:55