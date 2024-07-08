Uh-Oh!/The Puddle

Extras
Lyla defines and shows symbols in our everyday lives.
Lyla and Luke demonstrate the steps in the design process as they build and expand on a DIY drum set
Louisa and Liana show off “Do the Stu”, a dance with specific steps
A chaotic morning routine leads the Loops siblings to miss the school bus.
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Lyla makes a piano using her tablet and pickles!
Luke acts like Stu and Stu acts like Luke for a day.
Lyla and Stu help with garbage pickup. / Lyla and Louisa lose Stu on a bus.
The Loops siblings make a secret list of things to plan for a surprise party.
Lyla and Lydia repurpose broken crayons in order to make giant crayons!
Latest Episodes
Liana and Louisa compete to see who’s more outdoorsy./The Loops go on a scavenger hunt.
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
Lyla and her sisters find a lost bag’s owner./Lyla gets jealous of the attention Ale gets.
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Lyla learns how to bowl./Lyla feels left out when Everett and Ale's friendship thrives.
Lyla recreates a cake without a recipe. / Everett teaches his cat tricks.
Lyla and Luke reinterpret a fairy tale. / Lyla, Louis, and Stu track down a lost package.
Luke, Lyla, and Everett test vacuums. / Lyla makes cookies using substituted ingredients.