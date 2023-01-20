100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Mafia Only Kills in Summer

Difendere la Democrazia / Protecting Democracy

Season 1 Episode 10 | 54m 44s

The political elections make an impact on the daily lives of the citizens of Palermo. Lorenzo accepts the idea of compromising himself in order to achieve his dream at the same time Massimo finally realizes he's not cut out for the Mafia.

Aired: 02/22/23
Extras
Watch 1:02:58
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
As Long As There’s Despair, There’s Hope
Angela accepts her pregnancy. Tormented by fear of the future, she has an abortion.
Episode: S2 E4 | 1:02:58
Watch 55:20
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Rosy Apostle
Lorenzo is afraid of a retaliation from the Mafia.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:20
Watch 57:08
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Nasty Slimeball
Pia finally makes her entrance at school, but nothing is as she had imagined it.
Episode: S2 E2 | 57:08
Watch 52:22
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Saints and Enchantresses
Angela learns she is pregnant while Lorenzo studies to join the Sicilian Regional Council.
Episode: S2 E3 | 52:22
Watch 49:56
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Rhyming Couplets
Lorenzo gets the Region Council job. A storm is about to fall on the Giammarresi family.
Episode: S2 E5 | 49:56
Watch 1:05:33
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Puppets and Puppeteers
Lorenzo finds suspicious papers on a contract and seeks Marina’s aid to learn more.
Episode: S2 E7 | 1:05:33
Watch 1:10:07
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Civilians’ Place
Rosario proposes to Angela and Lorenzo asks Judge Costa to officiate the wedding.
Episode: S2 E12 | 1:10:07
Watch 57:33
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Mafia Is Parallelepiped
Salvuccio investigates Mr. Pellerito and decides to report what he finds.
Episode: S2 E8 | 57:33
Watch 1:05:23
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
A Matter of Chemistry
Massimo, for fear of being arrested, hides himself at the Giammarresi's house.
Episode: S2 E9 | 1:05:23
Watch 53:28
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Hymn of the Carob Tree
Lorenzo is ready for a change and asks Massimo to help him get an office job.
Episode: S2 E11 | 53:28
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Mafia Only Kills in Summer Season 2
  • Mafia Only Kills in Summer Season 1
Watch 1:10:07
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Civilians’ Place
Rosario proposes to Angela and Lorenzo asks Judge Costa to officiate the wedding.
Episode: S2 E12 | 1:10:07
Watch 53:28
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Hymn of the Carob Tree
Lorenzo is ready for a change and asks Massimo to help him get an office job.
Episode: S2 E11 | 53:28
Watch 1:01:12
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Fortune Is Fickle
Palermo is setting up an anti-Mafia operation led by Judge Costa. Will there be fallout?
Episode: S2 E10 | 1:01:12
Watch 1:05:33
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Puppets and Puppeteers
Lorenzo finds suspicious papers on a contract and seeks Marina’s aid to learn more.
Episode: S2 E7 | 1:05:33
Watch 1:02:58
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
As Long As There’s Despair, There’s Hope
Angela accepts her pregnancy. Tormented by fear of the future, she has an abortion.
Episode: S2 E4 | 1:02:58
Watch 57:33
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Mafia Is Parallelepiped
Salvuccio investigates Mr. Pellerito and decides to report what he finds.
Episode: S2 E8 | 57:33
Watch 1:05:23
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
A Matter of Chemistry
Massimo, for fear of being arrested, hides himself at the Giammarresi's house.
Episode: S2 E9 | 1:05:23
Watch 54:04
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Coal for the President
As Christmas nears, Lorenzo and Angela are at odds because he won’t forgive his daughter.
Episode: S2 E6 | 54:04
Watch 49:56
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Rhyming Couplets
Lorenzo gets the Region Council job. A storm is about to fall on the Giammarresi family.
Episode: S2 E5 | 49:56
Watch 55:20
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Rosy Apostle
Lorenzo is afraid of a retaliation from the Mafia.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:20