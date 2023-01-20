100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Mafia Only Kills in Summer

Liggio + 2 / Liggio Plus Two

Season 1 Episode 6 | 54m 25s

Angela falls for Alfonso. Her life seems to have turned around, but Lorenzo finds out that Alfonso's father isn't just a successful car dealer; he's a Mafia front man. Meanwhile Salvatore decides to confess to Alice, and Pia expects change.

Aired: 02/22/23
Extras
Watch 1:05:33
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Puppets and Puppeteers
Lorenzo finds suspicious papers on a contract and seeks Marina’s aid to learn more.
Episode: S2 E7 | 1:05:33
Watch 1:10:07
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Civilians’ Place
Rosario proposes to Angela and Lorenzo asks Judge Costa to officiate the wedding.
Episode: S2 E12 | 1:10:07
Watch 57:33
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Mafia Is Parallelepiped
Salvuccio investigates Mr. Pellerito and decides to report what he finds.
Episode: S2 E8 | 57:33
Watch 1:05:23
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
A Matter of Chemistry
Massimo, for fear of being arrested, hides himself at the Giammarresi's house.
Episode: S2 E9 | 1:05:23
Watch 53:28
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Hymn of the Carob Tree
Lorenzo is ready for a change and asks Massimo to help him get an office job.
Episode: S2 E11 | 53:28
Watch 54:04
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Coal for the President
As Christmas nears, Lorenzo and Angela are at odds because he won’t forgive his daughter.
Episode: S2 E6 | 54:04
Watch 1:01:12
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Fortune Is Fickle
Palermo is setting up an anti-Mafia operation led by Judge Costa. Will there be fallout?
Episode: S2 E10 | 1:01:12
Watch 1:02:58
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
As Long As There’s Despair, There’s Hope
Angela accepts her pregnancy. Tormented by fear of the future, she has an abortion.
Episode: S2 E4 | 1:02:58
Watch 55:20
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Rosy Apostle
Lorenzo is afraid of a retaliation from the Mafia.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:20
Watch 57:08
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Nasty Slimeball
Pia finally makes her entrance at school, but nothing is as she had imagined it.
Episode: S2 E2 | 57:08
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Mafia Only Kills in Summer Season 2
  • Mafia Only Kills in Summer Season 1
Watch 1:10:07
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Civilians’ Place
Rosario proposes to Angela and Lorenzo asks Judge Costa to officiate the wedding.
Episode: S2 E12 | 1:10:07
Watch 53:28
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Hymn of the Carob Tree
Lorenzo is ready for a change and asks Massimo to help him get an office job.
Episode: S2 E11 | 53:28
Watch 1:01:12
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Fortune Is Fickle
Palermo is setting up an anti-Mafia operation led by Judge Costa. Will there be fallout?
Episode: S2 E10 | 1:01:12
Watch 1:05:33
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Puppets and Puppeteers
Lorenzo finds suspicious papers on a contract and seeks Marina’s aid to learn more.
Episode: S2 E7 | 1:05:33
Watch 1:02:58
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
As Long As There’s Despair, There’s Hope
Angela accepts her pregnancy. Tormented by fear of the future, she has an abortion.
Episode: S2 E4 | 1:02:58
Watch 57:33
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Mafia Is Parallelepiped
Salvuccio investigates Mr. Pellerito and decides to report what he finds.
Episode: S2 E8 | 57:33
Watch 1:05:23
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
A Matter of Chemistry
Massimo, for fear of being arrested, hides himself at the Giammarresi's house.
Episode: S2 E9 | 1:05:23
Watch 54:04
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Coal for the President
As Christmas nears, Lorenzo and Angela are at odds because he won’t forgive his daughter.
Episode: S2 E6 | 54:04
Watch 49:56
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
Rhyming Couplets
Lorenzo gets the Region Council job. A storm is about to fall on the Giammarresi family.
Episode: S2 E5 | 49:56
Watch 55:20
Mafia Only Kills in Summer
The Rosy Apostle
Lorenzo is afraid of a retaliation from the Mafia.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:20