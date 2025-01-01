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Maigret

Season 2 Official Preview

Season 2 | 1m 30s

Two brutal murders. Growing public outrage. A department eager to take him down a peg. Chief Inspector Jules Maigret is back, and the stakes have never been higher. Season 2 premieres on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 9/8c.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 6 Preview
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:19
Maigret
Set Tour with Blake Harrison
Maigret star Blake Harrison (AKA Sergeant Joseph Torrence) leads a behind-the-scenes set tour.
Clip: S1 | 2:19
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 5 Preview
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:58
Maigret
Madame Maigret
Stephanie Martini discusses how her character, Louise Maigret, fits into the world of the series.
Clip: S1 | 2:58
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 4 Preview
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a devastating personal blow.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
Maigret
Les Maigrets
Hear from the cast about what makes Maigret and his team tick.
Clip: S1 | 2:59
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 3 Preview
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:56
Maigret
Who is Maigret?
Benjamin Wainwright and more introduce the iconic main character.
Clip: S1 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 2 Preview
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:40
Maigret
Meet the Cast
The talented cast of Maigret introduce themselves and their characters.
Clip: S1 | 0:40
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:45
Maigret
Episode 6: Maigret Comes Home, Part 2
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 5: Maigret Comes Home, Part 1
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05
Watch 52:53
Maigret
Episode 4: Maigret's Failure, Part 2
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a devastating personal blow.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:53
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 3: Maigret's Failure, Part 1
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 2: The Lazy Burglar, Part 2
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:14
Maigret
Episode 1: The Lazy Burglar, Part 1
Follow Maigret as he investigates a series of bank robberies plaguing Paris.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:14