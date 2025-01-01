Season 2 Official Preview

Extras
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Maigret star Blake Harrison (AKA Sergeant Joseph Torrence) leads a behind-the-scenes set tour.
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
Stephanie Martini discusses how her character, Louise Maigret, fits into the world of the series.
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a devastating personal blow.
Hear from the cast about what makes Maigret and his team tick.
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Benjamin Wainwright and more introduce the iconic main character.
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
The talented cast of Maigret introduce themselves and their characters.
Latest Episodes
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a devastating personal blow.
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Follow Maigret as he investigates a series of bank robberies plaguing Paris.