Martha Gets Spooked/Martha Changes Her Luck

Is someone fixing up the haunted house? If not, who ordered those flowers? Was it the ghost of Mrs. Parkington's Great-Aunt Martha? Whoever or whatever it was, Martha has to go in there to protect Helen, before it's too late! / Uh-oh. Martha walked under a ladder-and broke a mirror-so now she thinks she's jinxed. And she's worried her bad luck is rubbing off on everybody else.