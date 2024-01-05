Operation Sleepover/Beneath the Surface

When a blizzard hits Qyah Molly has to spend the night at Tooey's house. Sleepover time! And even better, Atsaq agrees to Molly and Tooey's plan to have the sled dogs sleep inside - if they can behave. / It's ice fishing season! Nina is studying life under the ice with her new underwater camera, so Molly and Tooey decide to join her in her tent.