Molly of Denali

Mother's Day Mission/Dleit Yéil

Season 4 Episode 18 | 25m 41s

Molly and Layla lose their plane keys while out for a delivery. They must search everywhere to find them to get home in time for the Mother's Day surprise!/While setting up birdfeeders for winter, Trini spots a talking white bird! When she shares about her special encounter, Molly doesn't believe her. Determined, Trini sets out to get a picture of the mysterious bird to prove it's real.

Aired: 05/04/25
Watch 2:05
Molly of Denali
Having A Good Mind
Molly learns the importance of paying attention to the pressure cooker.
Clip: S4 E19 | 2:05
Watch 3:07
Molly of Denali
Pressure Cooking is Easy... Right?
Molly becomes bored of watching the pressure cooker and begins to daydream.
Clip: S4 E19 | 3:07
Watch 1:47
Molly of Denali
The Importance of Voting
When John doubts the importance of voting, Midge shares the history about Native rights.
Clip: S4 E19 | 1:47
Watch 1:53
Molly of Denali
Let Qyah Decide
Molly, Vera, and Tooey share their gift ideas for Representative Jones when she arrives.
Clip: S4 E19 | 1:53
Watch 2:33
Molly of Denali
What Did They Really Eat at the First Thanksgiving?
Gertie shares what foods the Wampanoag really ate at the first Thanksgiving.
Clip: S4 E7 | 2:33
Watch 1:01
Molly of Denali
A Guest in the Sled Bag!
While Molly and Tooey are delivering muffins, a baby fox jumps into their sled bag!
Clip: S4 E8 | 1:01
Watch 1:15
Molly of Denali
The Three Sisters
Gertie shares the story of The Three Sisters to Molly, Trini, and Vera.
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:15
Watch 1:29
Molly of Denali
The Wampanoag Side of History
Gertie shares the history of Thanksgiving from the Wampanoag perspective.
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:29
Watch 1:36
Molly of Denali
The More, the Merrier!
Molly's family is planning a Thanksgiving feast, and she invites Trini and Tooey to join!
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:36
Watch 1:44
Molly of Denali
Teamwork Makes the Garden Work
Molly, Vera, and Trini finally work together to plant their community garden!
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:44
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Light Up the Night/Tracked and Found
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.
Episode: S4 E9 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Qyah Counts/You've Gotta Have a Good Mind
The Qyah residents vote on a gift to give to their visiting congresswoman!/Molly's uncle is in town!
Episode: S4 E19 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
The Off-Trail Tale/Star Eyes
Molly and Tooey get lost in the wilderness./Molly uses the constellation Nek’eltaeni for navigation.
Episode: S4 E12 | 25:41
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Truth, Trust, and Harvest/Thanks-For-Giving
Can the kids learn to work together?/Molly and friends learn about the history of Thanksgiving.
Episode: S4 E7 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Dinjik Dhah/Message In a Bottle
The kids learn how to tan their own moose hide/Molly and Tooey find a mysterious message in a bottle
Episode: S4 E15 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Caught Off Gourd/Dogsled Special Delivery
Molly, Tooey, and Trini race pumpkin boats!/Molly and Tooey find a baby fox in their sled bag!
Episode: S4 E8 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
A Fin Romance/Follow That Hat!
Molly finds a lost baby beluga!/An errant cast snags Molly’s lucky fishing hat.
Episode: S4 E6 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
What's Good for the Goose/Whistle Work
Molly and Trini try to relocate a stubborn goose!/Can Molly replace Mr. Patek's whistle in time?
Episode: S4 E5 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Tusk, Tusk, and More Tusk/The Jökulhlaup Is On Us
Molly and friends figure out how to excavate a tusk!/Molly vows to save her aunt's cabin.
Episode: S4 E4 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
A Qyah Juneteenth/The Mystery of the Missing Meat
Trini decides to throw a Juneteenth celebration in Qyah!/Molly launches an investigation!
Episode: S4 E10 | 25:26