Molly of Idaho/ Cinder Cones and Broken Drones

Molly helps Grandpa Nat fulfill his dream of climbing to the top of Denali.
How can Molly and Vera teach more tourists about wildfire prevention?/Molly and Tooey hunt for eggs!
Molly learns the importance of paying attention to the pressure cooker.
Molly becomes bored of watching the pressure cooker and begins to daydream.
When John doubts the importance of voting, Midge shares the history about Native rights.
Molly, Vera, and Tooey share their gift ideas for Representative Jones when she arrives.
Gertie shares what foods the Wampanoag really ate at the first Thanksgiving.
While Molly and Tooey are delivering muffins, a baby fox jumps into their sled bag!
Gertie shares the story of The Three Sisters to Molly, Trini, and Vera.
Molly is excited to see her first volcano, but it doesn't look at all like she expected.
Fearing she brought a bad gift to her host in Shiprock, Molly rushes to find a new one. / A dust dev
Molly helps Jake dress up for Halloween./What's causing trees in Qyah to turn rusty brown?
Grandpa Nat and Nina watch a volcano erupt. / It’s winter solstice and Trini’s birthday.
Oscar wants to play in the fiddle festival. / A mink makes Molly and Trini stinky!
Aunt Midge hurts her hip. / Luka takes a bite out of Tooey's sweater.
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Molly holds an ice-sculpting competition. / Molly's first totem pole raising.
Molly uses Indigenous knowledge to spot a storm./Molly and Oscar recreate salmon strips.