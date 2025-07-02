Molly's Valentine’s Day Disaster/Porcupine Slippers (ASL)

Extras
Molly learns the importance of paying attention to the pressure cooker.
Molly becomes bored of watching the pressure cooker and begins to daydream.
When John doubts the importance of voting, Midge shares the history about Native rights.
Molly, Vera, and Tooey share their gift ideas for Representative Jones when she arrives.
Gertie shares what foods the Wampanoag really ate at the first Thanksgiving.
While Molly and Tooey are delivering muffins, a baby fox jumps into their sled bag!
Gertie shares the story of The Three Sisters to Molly, Trini, and Vera.
Gertie shares the history of Thanksgiving from the Wampanoag perspective.
Molly's family is planning a Thanksgiving feast, and she invites Trini and Tooey to join!
Aunt Midge hurts her hip. / Luka takes a bite out of Tooey's sweater.
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Molly holds an ice-sculpting competition. / Molly's first totem pole raising.
Molly races to get home in time for a Mother's Day surprise!/Trini has spotted a talking white bird.
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.
The Qyah residents vote on a gift to give to their visiting congresswoman!/Molly's uncle is in town!
Molly and Tooey get lost in the wilderness./Molly uses the constellation Nek’eltaeni for navigation.
Can the kids learn to work together?/Molly and friends learn about the history of Thanksgiving.
The kids learn how to tan their own moose hide/Molly and Tooey find a mysterious message in a bottle
Molly, Tooey, and Trini race pumpkin boats!/Molly and Tooey find a baby fox in their sled bag!