Molly of Denali

Spring Carnival/Tooey's Hole-i-day Sweater (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 31 | 25m 41s

Auntie Midge loves to emcee Spring Carnival, but a hurt hip takes her out of commission. / Tooey’s finally outgrown an ugly, hand-me-down Christmas sweater knit by his Grandma Elizabeth. All is well until Luka accidentally takes a bite and leaves a gaping hole in the front.

Aired: 07/22/25
Extras
Watch 0:15
Molly of Denali
Going North with Molly of Denali!- :15
Watch Molly of Denali on PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 2:05
Molly of Denali
Having A Good Mind
Molly learns the importance of paying attention to the pressure cooker.
Clip: S4 E19 | 2:05
Watch 3:07
Molly of Denali
Pressure Cooking is Easy... Right?
Molly becomes bored of watching the pressure cooker and begins to daydream.
Clip: S4 E19 | 3:07
Watch 1:47
Molly of Denali
The Importance of Voting
When John doubts the importance of voting, Midge shares the history about Native rights.
Clip: S4 E19 | 1:47
Watch 1:53
Molly of Denali
Let Qyah Decide
Molly, Vera, and Tooey share their gift ideas for Representative Jones when she arrives.
Clip: S4 E19 | 1:53
Watch 2:33
Molly of Denali
What Did They Really Eat at the First Thanksgiving?
Gertie shares what foods the Wampanoag really ate at the first Thanksgiving.
Clip: S4 E7 | 2:33
Watch 1:01
Molly of Denali
A Guest in the Sled Bag!
While Molly and Tooey are delivering muffins, a baby fox jumps into their sled bag!
Clip: S4 E8 | 1:01
Watch 1:15
Molly of Denali
The Three Sisters
Gertie shares the story of The Three Sisters to Molly, Trini, and Vera.
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:15
Watch 1:29
Molly of Denali
The Wampanoag Side of History
Gertie shares the history of Thanksgiving from the Wampanoag perspective.
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:29
Watch 1:36
Molly of Denali
The More, the Merrier!
Molly's family is planning a Thanksgiving feast, and she invites Trini and Tooey to join!
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:36
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Molly's Valentine’s Day Disaster/Porcupine Slippers (ASL)
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Ice Sculpture/Tale of a Totem (ASL)
Molly holds an ice-sculpting competition. / Molly's first totem pole raising.
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Grandpa's Drum/Have Canoe, Will Paddle (ASL)
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Mother's Day Mission/Dléit Yéil
Molly races to get home in time for a Mother's Day surprise!/Trini has spotted a talking white bird.
Episode: S4 E18 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Light Up the Night/Tracked and Found
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.
Episode: S4 E9 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Qyah Counts/You've Gotta Have a Good Mind
The Qyah residents vote on a gift to give to their visiting congresswoman!/Molly's uncle is in town!
Episode: S4 E19 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
The Off-Trail Tale/Star Eyes
Molly and Tooey get lost in the wilderness./Molly uses the constellation Nek’eltaeni for navigation.
Episode: S4 E12 | 25:41
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Truth, Trust, and Harvest/Thanks-For-Giving
Can the kids learn to work together?/Molly and friends learn about the history of Thanksgiving.
Episode: S4 E7 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Dinjik Dhah/Message In a Bottle
The kids learn how to tan their own moose hide/Molly and Tooey find a mysterious message in a bottle
Episode: S4 E15 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Caught Off Gourd/Dogsled Special Delivery
Molly, Tooey, and Trini race pumpkin boats!/Molly and Tooey find a baby fox in their sled bag!
Episode: S4 E8 | 25:26