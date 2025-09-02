100 WVIA Way
Molly of Denali

Halloween Party Panic/The Spruce Sleuths

Season 4 Episode 16 | 2m 44s

Molly helps Jake, who's non-Native, properly dress up as an Indigenous hero for Halloween./What's causing trees in Qyah to turn rusty brown? Molly is on a mission to find out!

Aired: 09/30/25 | Expires: 01/01/26
Extras
Watch 51:40
Molly of Denali
Molly and the Great One (ASL)
Molly helps Grandpa Nat fulfill his dream of climbing to the top of Denali.
Special: 51:40
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Smoky Solutions/Tooey’s Egg-Sighting Adventure
How can Molly and Vera teach more tourists about wildfire prevention?/Molly and Tooey hunt for eggs!
Episode: S4 E13 | 25:41
Watch 0:15
Molly of Denali
Going North with Molly of Denali!- :15
Watch Molly of Denali on PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 2:05
Molly of Denali
Having A Good Mind
Molly learns the importance of paying attention to the pressure cooker.
Clip: S4 E19 | 2:05
Watch 3:07
Molly of Denali
Pressure Cooking is Easy... Right?
Molly becomes bored of watching the pressure cooker and begins to daydream.
Clip: S4 E19 | 3:07
Watch 1:47
Molly of Denali
The Importance of Voting
When John doubts the importance of voting, Midge shares the history about Native rights.
Clip: S4 E19 | 1:47
Watch 1:53
Molly of Denali
Let Qyah Decide
Molly, Vera, and Tooey share their gift ideas for Representative Jones when she arrives.
Clip: S4 E19 | 1:53
Watch 2:33
Molly of Denali
What Did They Really Eat at the First Thanksgiving?
Gertie shares what foods the Wampanoag really ate at the first Thanksgiving.
Clip: S4 E7 | 2:33
Watch 1:01
Molly of Denali
A Guest in the Sled Bag!
While Molly and Tooey are delivering muffins, a baby fox jumps into their sled bag!
Clip: S4 E8 | 1:01
Watch 1:15
Molly of Denali
The Three Sisters
Gertie shares the story of The Three Sisters to Molly, Trini, and Vera.
Clip: S4 E7 | 1:15
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
By Sled or Snowshoe/The Shortest Birthday (ASL)
Grandpa Nat and Nina watch a volcano erupt. / It’s winter solstice and Trini’s birthday.
Episode: S1 E38 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Fiddle of Nowhere/Splash of Mink (ASL)
Oscar wants to play in the fiddle festival. / A mink makes Molly and Trini stinky!
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Spring Carnival/Tooey's Hole-i-day Sweater (ASL)
Aunt Midge hurts her hip. / Luka takes a bite out of Tooey's sweater.
Episode: S1 E31 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Grandpa's Drum/Have Canoe, Will Paddle (ASL)
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Molly's Valentine’s Day Disaster/Porcupine Slippers (ASL)
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Ice Sculpture/Tale of a Totem (ASL)
Molly holds an ice-sculpting competition. / Molly's first totem pole raising.
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Reading the Sky/Salmon in the Smoke
Molly uses Indigenous knowledge to spot a storm./Molly and Oscar recreate salmon strips.
Episode: S4 E11 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Special Salmon/Love Your Locks
Molly teaches tourists d how to fish responsibly./Molly helps Randall hide his long hair.
Episode: S4 E14 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
No T For Me/Catch My Drift
Tooey is upset a teacher gives him a nickname/Molly and Walter are on a boat when their engine fails
Episode: S4 E17 | 25:41