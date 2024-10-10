100 WVIA Way
Molly of Denali

Truth, Trust, and Harvest/Thanks-For-Giving

Season 4 Episode 7 | 25m 26s

Molly, Trini, and Vera are excited to plant the community garden with Auntie Midge's Wampanoag friend, Gertie, but the girls keep quarreling and can't get anything done!/After discovering that Grandpa Nat doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving, Molly, Tooey, and Trini learn about the history of the holiday. Motivated to help, the kids work to create a feast that honors the people who came before them.

Aired: 11/03/24 | Expires: 01/03/25
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Steam Bath Ch'oondaii/In the Dark of Day
Molly and Oscar build a traditional steam bath./Oscar thinks he's spotted a snow monster.
Episode: S4 E2 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
A Little Batty/The Clean Up Mix Up
Molly thinks she's seen a rare Australian bat./Travis is taught how to care for the land.
Episode: S4 E1 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Meteorite, Out of Sight/Not a Mascot
Molly and Tooey find a meteorite!/Molly tries to find a new mascot for a basketball team.
Episode: S4 E3 | 25:26
Watch 5:22
Molly of Denali
Awesome Alaskan Kids: Winter in Nome
Meet Jack as he fishes for crabs on the frozen sea, slides down snowdrifts, and more!
Episode: S8 E16 | 5:22
Watch 5:26
Molly of Denali
Awesome Alaskan Kids: Foraging for Greens
Ida and her family look for special plants along the trail to take home for dinner - yum!
Episode: S8 E22 | 5:26
Watch 50:25
Molly of Denali
Molly of Denali: Wise Raven and Old Crow
Molly takes an epic boat trip to her family in Canada for a ceremony honoring her grandma.
Special: 50:25
Watch 0:15
Molly of Denali
WISE RAVEN AND OLD CROW is STREAMING NOW on PBS KIDS!
WISE RAVEN, OLD CROW is STREAMING NOW on PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 4:25
Molly of Denali
Awesome Alaskan Kids: Meet Naya
Naya uses her sparkly wheelchair to go to gymnastics class, physical therapy and beyond!
Episode: S8 E20 | 4:25
Watch 4:54
Molly of Denali
Awesome Alaskan Kids: Summer On the Go
From the horse trail to the bike path to paddleboarding on the lake, Naya is on the move!
Episode: S8 E21 | 4:54
Watch 0:15
Molly of Denali
Catch WISE RAVEN & OLD CROW on Monday, July 10th!
Catch WISE RAVEN & OLD CROW on Monday, July 10th!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Dinjik Dhah/Message In a Bottle
The kids learn how to tan their own moose hide/Molly and Tooey find a mysterious message in a bottle
Episode: S4 E15 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Caught Off Gourd/Dogsled Special Delivery
Molly, Tooey, and Trini race pumpkin boats!/Molly and Tooey find a baby fox in their sled bag!
Episode: S4 E8 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
A Fin Romance/Follow That Hat!
Molly finds a lost baby beluga!/An errant cast snags Molly’s lucky fishing hat.
Episode: S4 E6 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
What's Good for the Goose/Whistle Work
Molly and Trini try to relocate a stubborn goose!/Can Molly replace Mr. Patek's whistle in time?
Episode: S4 E5 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Tusk, Tusk, and More Tusk/The Jökulhlaup Is On Us
Molly and friends figure out how to excavate a tusk!/Molly vows to save her aunt's cabin.
Episode: S4 E4 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
A Qyah Juneteenth/The Mystery of the Missing Meat
Trini decides to throw a Juneteenth celebration in Qyah!/Molly launches an investigation!
Episode: S4 E10 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Watch 5:22
Molly of Denali
Awesome Alaskan Kids: Winter in Nome
Meet Jack as he fishes for crabs on the frozen sea, slides down snowdrifts, and more!
Episode: S8 E16 | 5:22