Truth, Trust, and Harvest/Thanks-For-Giving

Molly, Trini, and Vera are excited to plant the community garden with Auntie Midge's Wampanoag friend, Gertie, but the girls keep quarreling and can't get anything done!/After discovering that Grandpa Nat doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving, Molly, Tooey, and Trini learn about the history of the holiday. Motivated to help, the kids work to create a feast that honors the people who came before them.