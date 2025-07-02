No T For Me/Catch My Drift

Tooey's substitute teacher can't pronounce "Teekkone" or "Tooey," so she takes to calling him "T" - a nickname he dislikes. With some help, Tooey learns how to ask others to call him by it./Molly and Walter are traveling by boat when their engine fails. At first, they assume Layla will come looking for them, but then they realize neither of them told Layla they were going on the boat!