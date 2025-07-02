No T For Me/Catch My Drift

Extras
Molly helps Grandpa Nat fulfill his dream of climbing to the top of Denali.
Molly learns the importance of paying attention to the pressure cooker.
Molly becomes bored of watching the pressure cooker and begins to daydream.
When John doubts the importance of voting, Midge shares the history about Native rights.
Molly, Vera, and Tooey share their gift ideas for Representative Jones when she arrives.
Gertie shares what foods the Wampanoag really ate at the first Thanksgiving.
While Molly and Tooey are delivering muffins, a baby fox jumps into their sled bag!
Gertie shares the story of The Three Sisters to Molly, Trini, and Vera.
Gertie shares the history of Thanksgiving from the Wampanoag perspective.
Aunt Midge hurts her hip. / Luka takes a bite out of Tooey's sweater.
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Molly holds an ice-sculpting competition. / Molly's first totem pole raising.
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Oscar wants to play in the fiddle festival. / A mink makes Molly and Trini stinky!
Grandpa Nat and Nina watch a volcano erupt. / It’s winter solstice and Trini’s birthday.
Molly uses Indigenous knowledge to spot a storm./The village of Qyah is having a potlatch
Molly teaches tourists d how to fish responsibly./Molly helps Randall hide his long hair.
Molly races to get home in time for a Mother's Day surprise!/Trini has spotted a talking white bird.
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.