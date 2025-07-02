100 WVIA Way
Molly of Denali

Ice Sculpture/Tale of a Totem (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 18 | 25m 41s

When Auntie Midge informs Molly that her Mom was once an accomplished ice sculptor, Molly decides to organize an ice-sculpting competition in Qyah. / Molly’s excitement about attending her first totem pole raising in Sitka quickly turns to panic when she and Randall accidentally lose an important piece of the totem pole—one of the abalone shell eyes on a raven.

Aired: 07/22/25
Molly of Denali
Going North with Molly of Denali!- :15
Watch Molly of Denali on PBS KIDS!
Molly of Denali
Having A Good Mind
Molly learns the importance of paying attention to the pressure cooker.
Molly of Denali
Pressure Cooking is Easy... Right?
Molly becomes bored of watching the pressure cooker and begins to daydream.
Molly of Denali
The Importance of Voting
When John doubts the importance of voting, Midge shares the history about Native rights.
Molly of Denali
Let Qyah Decide
Molly, Vera, and Tooey share their gift ideas for Representative Jones when she arrives.
Molly of Denali
What Did They Really Eat at the First Thanksgiving?
Gertie shares what foods the Wampanoag really ate at the first Thanksgiving.
Molly of Denali
A Guest in the Sled Bag!
While Molly and Tooey are delivering muffins, a baby fox jumps into their sled bag!
Molly of Denali
The Three Sisters
Gertie shares the story of The Three Sisters to Molly, Trini, and Vera.
Molly of Denali
The Wampanoag Side of History
Gertie shares the history of Thanksgiving from the Wampanoag perspective.
Molly of Denali
The More, the Merrier!
Molly's family is planning a Thanksgiving feast, and she invites Trini and Tooey to join!
Molly of Denali
Molly's Valentine’s Day Disaster/Porcupine Slippers (ASL)
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Molly of Denali
Grandpa's Drum/Have Canoe, Will Paddle (ASL)
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Molly of Denali
Spring Carnival/Tooey's Hole-i-day Sweater (ASL)
Aunt Midge hurts her hip. / Luka takes a bite out of Tooey's sweater.
Molly of Denali
Mother's Day Mission/Dléit Yéil
Molly races to get home in time for a Mother's Day surprise!/Trini has spotted a talking white bird.
Molly of Denali
Light Up the Night/Tracked and Found
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.
Molly of Denali
Qyah Counts/You've Gotta Have a Good Mind
The Qyah residents vote on a gift to give to their visiting congresswoman!/Molly's uncle is in town!
Molly of Denali
The Off-Trail Tale/Star Eyes
Molly and Tooey get lost in the wilderness./Molly uses the constellation Nek’eltaeni for navigation.
Molly of Denali
Truth, Trust, and Harvest/Thanks-For-Giving
Can the kids learn to work together?/Molly and friends learn about the history of Thanksgiving.
Molly of Denali
Dinjik Dhah/Message In a Bottle
The kids learn how to tan their own moose hide/Molly and Tooey find a mysterious message in a bottle
Molly of Denali
Caught Off Gourd/Dogsled Special Delivery
Molly, Tooey, and Trini race pumpkin boats!/Molly and Tooey find a baby fox in their sled bag!
