Call your Congressman Today - Now is the time for one final push to urge your Representative to vote NO on the Rescissions Act.
Molly of Denali

Special Salmon/Love Your Locks

Season 4 Episode 14 | 25m 41s

Molly wants to make a salmon dish on her cooking show, but Grandpa Nat explains many threats to Alaska's salmon that have made it hard to catch any! So, when Molly sees tourists disrespecting the salmon, she teaches them how to fish respectfully./Randall is growing out his hair to use on a traditional Tlingit mask that he's gifting to Uncle Jack, but shhh... it's a surprise!

Aired: 07/20/25 | Expires: 09/12/25
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Ice Sculpture/Tale of a Totem (ASL)
Molly holds an ice-sculpting competition. / Molly's first totem pole raising.
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Molly's Valentine’s Day Disaster/Porcupine Slippers (ASL)
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Grandpa's Drum/Have Canoe, Will Paddle (ASL)
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Spring Carnival/Tooey's Hole-i-day Sweater (ASL)
Aunt Midge hurts her hip. / Luka takes a bite out of Tooey's sweater.
Episode: S1 E31 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
By Sled or Snowshoe/The Shortest Birthday (ASL)
Grandpa Nat and Nina watch a volcano erupt. / It’s winter solstice and Trini’s birthday.
Episode: S1 E38 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Fiddle of Nowhere/Splash of Mink (ASL)
Oscar wants to play in the fiddle festival. / A mink makes Molly and Trini stinky!
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Reading the Sky/Salmon in the Smoke
Molly uses Indigenous knowledge to spot a storm./The village of Qyah is having a potlatch
Episode: S4 E11 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
No T For Me/Catch My Drift
Tooey is upset a teacher gives him a nickname/Molly and Walter are on a boat when their engine fails
Episode: S4 E17 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Mother's Day Mission/Dléit Yéil
Molly races to get home in time for a Mother's Day surprise!/Trini has spotted a talking white bird.
Episode: S4 E18 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Light Up the Night/Tracked and Found
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.
Episode: S4 E9 | 25:41