Reading the Sky/Salmon in the Smoke

Uncle Cliff shows Molly how to predict the weather just by looking at the sky. To thank him, Molly decides to pick morel mushrooms and wild onions - his favorite. But, while she's out, Molly sees things in the sky that signal an oncoming storm!/The village of Qyah is having a potlatch welcoming the salmon back upriver. A salmon strip competition is part of the fun, but Molly and Oscar have a fish