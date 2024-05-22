What's Good for the Goose/Whistle Work

A troublesome goose is pestering all of Qyah, even preventing an event outside the library! Molly and Trini learn more about geese and figure out how they can humanely get the goose to find another home./When Mr. Patak goes out of town, his whistle disappears under Molly and Tooey's watch! With Khi's help, Molly searches for the missing whistle while Tooey tries to carve a new one.