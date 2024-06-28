100 WVIA Way
MotorWeek

2024 Acura MDX Type S & 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Season 43 Episode 43 | 26m 46s

Join us this week for a popular SUV, now with even more to love, the Acura MDX Type S! Then, our “Your Drive” pro helps decipher auto repair bills. And we’ll spend quality time with an old-school Euro hot rod. Finally we hoof it to the track with the Ford Mustang Dark Horse!

Aired: 06/28/24
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.), and Tire Rack.
Extras
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Lexus RX 450h+ Luxury & 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Join us for the Lexus RX450h+ luxury plug-in and track time with Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
Episode: S43 E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Drivers’ Choice Awards
Join us this week for the top picks of our 2024 Drivers' Choice Awards!
Episode: S43 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata & 2024 Hyundai Kona
Join us for the Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster and charming Hyundai Kona.
Episode: S43 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Lincoln Nautilus & 2024 Hyundai Elantra
Join us this week for the luxurious new Lincoln Nautilus and the Hyundai Elantra.
Episode: S43 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 RAM 1500 & 2024 Polestar 2
Join us this week for the all-new RAM 1500 and reworked Polestar 2.
Episode: S43 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Toyota GR 86 Trueno Edition & 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA35
Join us this week for a special edition Toyota GR86 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 35.
Episode: S43 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Kia EV9 & 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey
Join us this week for the Kia EV9 electric utility and a race-tuned Porsche 911 GT3.
Episode: S43 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty & 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
Join us for the Ford F-350 heavy hauler and Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.
Episode: S43 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Audi RS 7 Performance & 2024 Honda Prologue
Join us this week for Audi RS7 Performance sport sedan and all-electric Honda Prologue.
Episode: S43 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse & 2024 Lexus TX
Join us this week for the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and luxury 3-row Lexus TX utility.
Episode: S43 E28 | 26:46
