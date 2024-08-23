2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N & 2024 Cadillac XT4

Extras
Join us this week for the muscle car inspired Dodge Hornet PHEV and all-new Toyota Tacoma.
Join us this week for the electric BMW i5 M60 and the affordable luxury Lincoln Nautilus.
Join us for the opulent Rolls-Royce Spectre and the new RAM 1500.
Join us for the Lexus RX450h+ luxury plug-in and track time with Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
Join us this week for the top picks of our 2024 Drivers' Choice Awards!
Join us for the Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster and charming Hyundai Kona.
Join us this week for the luxurious new Lincoln Nautilus and the Hyundai Elantra.
Join us this week for the all-new RAM 1500 and reworked Polestar 2.
Join us this week for a special edition Toyota GR86 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 35.
Join us this week for the Kia EV9 electric utility and a race-tuned Porsche 911 GT3.
