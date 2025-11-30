100 WVIA Way
MotorWeek

2025 Porsche Macan Electric & 2025 Ferrari Roma Spyder

Season 45 Episode 13 | 26m 46s

We’re fully charged and ready for our test of the first Porsche Macan Electric, an EV take on a brand best seller. Then we’re back in the saddle of a prancing Italian superstar, the Ferrari Roma Spider. We’ll also go “Over the Edge” and roll up our sleeves with some competing Baja runners, and go back to the past with a four-car JDM showdown!

Aired: 11/28/25
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.), Tire Rack, and Hagerty Insurance, LLC.
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door & 2026 Kia Sportage
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
Episode: S45 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid & 2025 Lincoln Navigator
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
Episode: S45 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 & 2025 RAM 2500
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
Episode: S45 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Cadillac OPTIQ & 2025 Audi A3
We’re testing out the all-electric Cadillac OPTIQ and the gas-fed Audi A3.
Episode: S45 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Lexus LX700h & 2025 BMW M5
Join us this week for the hybrid-powered Lexus LX700h and BMW M5.
Episode: S44 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Drivers' Choice Awards
Join us this week for the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards.
Episode: S44 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
10 Most Worthy Affordable Cars Under $30K & 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron
Join us for our 10 favorite cars under $30K and the Audi Q6 e-tron.
Episode: S44 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai Tucson & 2025 Infiniti QX80
Join us this week for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Infiniti QX80.
Episode: S44 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 BMW M5 & 2025 Toyota Crown Signia
Join us this week for the plug-in BMW M5 and the royal Toyota Crown Signia.
Episode: S44 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 McLaren 720S & 2025 Honda Odyssey
Join us for the McLaren 750S supercar and Honda Odyssey minivan.
Episode: S44 E34 | 26:46
