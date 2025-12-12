2025 Aston Martin Vanquish & 2026 Honda Passport

Extras
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
We’re testing out the all-electric Cadillac OPTIQ and the gas-fed Audi A3.
Join us this week for the hybrid-powered Lexus LX700h and BMW M5.
Join us this week for the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards.
Join us for our 10 favorite cars under $30K and the Audi Q6 e-tron.
Join us this week for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Infiniti QX80.
Join us this week for the plug-in BMW M5 and the royal Toyota Crown Signia.
We throttle down in the Audi RS3, then cruising back in the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e.
We’re testing out two utilities, the Ford Expedition and Hyundai IONIQ 5!
We’re celebrating 45 years of MotorWeek with a special anniversary episode!
First is Volkswagen’s hot hatch duo, the Golf GTI and Golf R, followed by the Volvo EX30.
We’re tracking the Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS and diesel trucking the Chevrolet Suburban.