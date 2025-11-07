2025 Ford Expedition & 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT

We’re kicking things off with the latest Ford Expedition, a full-size utility that’s ready for tailgating, trail tackling, and almost anything else you can think of. Then we’ll stay on top of Hyundai’s utility game with the refreshed IONIQ 5, their all-electric compact now packing an off-road-minded XRT trim. Plus, more “Your Drive” garage wisdom and a new "Two Wheelin’" adventure.