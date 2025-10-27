100 WVIA Way
MotorWeek

2025 Volkswagen Golf R & GTI & 2025 Volvo EX30

Season 45 Episode 9 | 26m 46s

We’re kicking on both front burners for a double Road Test of Volkswagen’s hot hatches, the Golf GTI and Golf R. Then we’ll simmer down for an easygoing commuter with an electric groove, the Volvo EX30. We’ll sign up for an “Over the Edge” recon of some military-grade hardware. Plus, another “Road Test by Request,” this time looking back at the Big Three’s competing dually pickups.

Aired: 10/31/25
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.), Tire Rack, and Hagerty Insurance, LLC.
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
45 years of MotorWeek: Anniversary Special
We’re celebrating 45 years of MotorWeek with a special anniversary episode!
Episode: S45 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid & 2025 Lincoln Navigator
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
Episode: S45 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 & 2025 RAM 2500
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
Episode: S45 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Cadillac OPTIQ & 2025 Audi A3
We’re testing out the all-electric Cadillac OPTIQ and the gas-fed Audi A3.
Episode: S45 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS & 2025 Chevrolet Suburban Diesel
We’re tracking the Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS and diesel trucking the Chevrolet Suburban.
Episode: S45 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Volkswagen Tiguan & 2025 BMW M235
Join us this week for the Volkswagen Tiguan and BMW M235.
Episode: S45 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Audi RS e-tron GT & 2025 Acura ADX
Join us this week for the fast Audi RS e-tron GT and Acura ADX.
Episode: S45 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Honda Passport & 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ
Join us this week for the new Honda Passport and Cadillac Escalade IQ.
Episode: S45 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Ferrari Roma & 2025 Toyota 4Runner
Join us this week for the Ferrari Roma Spider and Toyota 4Runner.
Episode: S45 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Ford Maverick & 2025 Kia K4
Join us this week for the affordable Ford Maverick and Kia K4.
Episode: S44 E52 | 26:46