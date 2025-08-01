100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.
MotorWeek

2025 Lexus LX700h & 2025 BMW M5

Season 44 Episode 49 | 26m 46s

Join us this week for going extra large in luxury with the Lexus LX700. Then it’s time for Audra Fordin on what could be behind your car overheating. And we’ll stay cool motoring out on the water as we go clean marine. Finally, we go full throttle in the first plug-in BMW M5.

Aired: 08/08/25
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.), Tire Rack, and Hagerty Insurance, LLC.
Extras
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Drivers' Choice Awards
Join us this week for the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards.
Episode: S44 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
10 Most Worthy Affordable Cars Under $30K & 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron
Join us for our 10 favorite cars under $30K and the Audi Q6 e-tron.
Episode: S44 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai Tucson & 2025 Infiniti QX80
Join us this week for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Infiniti QX80.
Episode: S44 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 BMW M5 & 2025 Toyota Crown Signia
Join us this week for the plug-in BMW M5 and the royal Toyota Crown Signia.
Episode: S44 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 McLaren 720S & 2025 Honda Odyssey
Join us for the McLaren 750S supercar and Honda Odyssey minivan.
Episode: S44 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Audi SQ7 & 2024 Tesla Cybertruck
Join us this week for the speedy Audi SQ7 and the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck.
Episode: S44 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe & 2024 Ford Ranger
Join us this week for the Genesis GV80 Coupe and reinvigorated Ford Ranger.
Episode: S44 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition & 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Join us this week for the Honda Pilot Black Edition and Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.
Episode: S44 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray & 2025 Genesis GV80
Join us this week for the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Genesis GV80.
Episode: S44 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N & 2024 Cadillac XT4
Join us this week for the high voltage Hyundai IONIQ 5 N and domestic luxury Cadillac XT4.
Episode: S43 E50 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • MotorWeek Season 44
  • MotorWeek Season 43
  • MotorWeek Season 42
  • MotorWeek Season 41
  • MotorWeek Season 40
  • MotorWeek Season 39
  • MotorWeek Season 38
  • MotorWeek Season 37
  • MotorWeek Season 36
  • MotorWeek Season 35
  • MotorWeek Season 34
  • MotorWeek Season 33
  • MotorWeek Season 32
  • MotorWeek Season 31
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Polestar 3 & 2025 McLaren 750S
Join us this week for the Polestar 3 and the McLaren 750S.
Episode: S44 E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Toyota Sienna & 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
Join us this week for the Toyota Sienna minivan and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.
Episode: S44 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 BMW X3 & 2025 Toyota GR Corolla
Join us this week for the BMW X3 M50 and Toyota GR Corolla.
Episode: S44 E46 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Nissan Murano & 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
Join us this week for the new Nissan Murano and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.
Episode: S44 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV LT & 2025 McLaren Artura Spider
Join us this week for the Chevrolet Silverado EV and hot laps in the McLaren Artura.
Episode: S44 E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Volkswagen Taos & 2025 Aston Martin Vantage
Join us this week for the improved Volkswagen Taos and iconic Aston Martin Vantage.
Episode: S44 E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Mitsubishi Outlander & 2025 Lamborghini Revuelto
Join us this week for the Mitsubishi Outlander and Lamborghini Revuelto.
Episode: S44 E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Drivers' Choice Awards
Join us this week for the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards.
Episode: S44 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
10 Most Worthy Affordable Cars Under $30K & 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron
Join us for our 10 favorite cars under $30K and the Audi Q6 e-tron.
Episode: S44 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Nissan Armada & 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz
Join us this week for the Nissan Armada and Volkswagen ID. Buzz.
Episode: S44 E39 | 26:46