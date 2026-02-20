2026 Porsche Panamera GTS & 2026 Hyundai Palisade

Extras
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
We’re testing out the all-electric Cadillac OPTIQ and the gas-fed Audi A3.
Join us this week for the hybrid-powered Lexus LX700h and BMW M5.
Join us this week for the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards.
Join us for our 10 favorite cars under $30K and the Audi Q6 e-tron.
Join us this week for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Infiniti QX80.
Join us this week for the plug-in BMW M5 and the royal Toyota Crown Signia.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
MotorWeek Season 45
-
MotorWeek Season 44
-
MotorWeek Season 43
-
MotorWeek Season 42
-
MotorWeek Season 41
-
MotorWeek Season 40
-
MotorWeek Season 39
-
MotorWeek Season 38
-
MotorWeek Season 37
-
MotorWeek Season 36
-
MotorWeek Season 35
-
MotorWeek Season 34
-
MotorWeek Season 33
-
MotorWeek Season 32
-
MotorWeek Season 31
It’s tarmac then trail in the Dodge Charger SIXPACK and Honda CR-V TrailSport Hybrid.
We’re tallying the votes for the best cars, trucks and utilities of the year!
We’ll hit max velocity in the Cadillac LYRIQ-V, then take it easy with the Genesis GV70.
Come ride with us in the latest Subaru Forester Wilderness and Lincoln Navigator!
We’re testing out the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison and the Hyundai IONIQ 9.
We’re charging forward in the Cadillac VISTIQ, then finishing out in the Audi A3.
Join us for a tour of the Audi A5 and the high rollin’ Chevrolet Suburban.
Come ride with us in the Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid and the Volkswagen Tiguan.
We’re checking out the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, then swapping over to the Acura ADX.
We’re on tour in the Aston Martin Vanquish and checking in with the Honda Passport!