MotorWeek

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid & Si & 2025 Nissan Kicks

Season 44 Episode 36 | 26m 46s

Join us this week as we are up to bat in a road test doubleheader of the Honda Civic Hybrid and Civic Si. Then Dan Maffett takes the pressure off DIY painting. And we’ll see how renewable gas is made from all our trash before lacing up and running the all-new Nissan Kicks!

Aired: 05/09/25
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 BMW M5 & 2025 Toyota Crown Signia
Join us this week for the plug-in BMW M5 and the royal Toyota Crown Signia.
Episode: S44 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 McLaren 720S & 2025 Honda Odyssey
Join us for the McLaren 750S supercar and Honda Odyssey minivan.
Episode: S44 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Audi SQ7 & 2024 Tesla Cybertruck
Join us this week for the speedy Audi SQ7 and the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck.
Episode: S44 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe & 2024 Ford Ranger
Join us this week for the Genesis GV80 Coupe and reinvigorated Ford Ranger.
Episode: S44 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition & 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Join us this week for the Honda Pilot Black Edition and Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.
Episode: S44 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray & 2025 Genesis GV80
Join us this week for the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Genesis GV80.
Episode: S44 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N & 2024 Cadillac XT4
Join us this week for the high voltage Hyundai IONIQ 5 N and domestic luxury Cadillac XT4.
Episode: S43 E50 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Dodge Hornet R/T & 2024 Toyota Tacoma
Join us this week for the muscle car inspired Dodge Hornet PHEV and all-new Toyota Tacoma.
Episode: S43 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 BMW i5 M60 & 2024 Lincoln Nautilus
Join us this week for the electric BMW i5 M60 and the affordable luxury Lincoln Nautilus.
Episode: S43 E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre & 2025 RAM 1500
Join us for the opulent Rolls-Royce Spectre and the new RAM 1500.
Episode: S43 E47 | 26:46
