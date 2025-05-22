100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In just 10 seconds, YOU can take a stand for WVIA! Tell Congress to Protect Public Media NOW!
MotorWeek

2025 Kia K4 & 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid

Season 44 Episode 38 | 26m 46s

Join us this week for the Kia K4 and Mazda CX-50 Hybrid.

Aired: 05/23/25
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.), Tire Rack, and Hagerty Insurance, LLC.
Extras
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai Tucson & 2025 Infiniti QX80
Join us this week for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Infiniti QX80.
Episode: S44 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 BMW M5 & 2025 Toyota Crown Signia
Join us this week for the plug-in BMW M5 and the royal Toyota Crown Signia.
Episode: S44 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 McLaren 720S & 2025 Honda Odyssey
Join us for the McLaren 750S supercar and Honda Odyssey minivan.
Episode: S44 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Audi SQ7 & 2024 Tesla Cybertruck
Join us this week for the speedy Audi SQ7 and the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck.
Episode: S44 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe & 2024 Ford Ranger
Join us this week for the Genesis GV80 Coupe and reinvigorated Ford Ranger.
Episode: S44 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition & 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Join us this week for the Honda Pilot Black Edition and Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.
Episode: S44 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray & 2025 Genesis GV80
Join us this week for the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Genesis GV80.
Episode: S44 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N & 2024 Cadillac XT4
Join us this week for the high voltage Hyundai IONIQ 5 N and domestic luxury Cadillac XT4.
Episode: S43 E50 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Dodge Hornet R/T & 2024 Toyota Tacoma
Join us this week for the muscle car inspired Dodge Hornet PHEV and all-new Toyota Tacoma.
Episode: S43 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 BMW i5 M60 & 2024 Lincoln Nautilus
Join us this week for the electric BMW i5 M60 and the affordable luxury Lincoln Nautilus.
Episode: S43 E48 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • MotorWeek Season 44
  • MotorWeek Season 43
  • MotorWeek Season 42
  • MotorWeek Season 41
  • MotorWeek Season 40
  • MotorWeek Season 39
  • MotorWeek Season 38
  • MotorWeek Season 37
  • MotorWeek Season 36
  • MotorWeek Season 35
  • MotorWeek Season 34
  • MotorWeek Season 33
  • MotorWeek Season 32
  • MotorWeek Season 31
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai Tucson & 2025 Infiniti QX80
Join us this week for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Infiniti QX80.
Episode: S44 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid & Si & 2025 Nissan Kicks
Join us this week for the Honda Civic Hybrid and Si, along with the new Nissan Kicks.
Episode: S44 E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 BMW M5 & 2025 Toyota Crown Signia
Join us this week for the plug-in BMW M5 and the royal Toyota Crown Signia.
Episode: S44 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 McLaren 720S & 2025 Honda Odyssey
Join us for the McLaren 750S supercar and Honda Odyssey minivan.
Episode: S44 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Acura MDX & 2025 Mini Countryman ALL4
Join us this week for the ever-popular Acura MDX and MINI Countryman.
Episode: S44 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT & 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Join us this week for the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and Hyundai Santa Cruz.
Episode: S44 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Toyota GR Corolla & 2025 Rivian R1S
Join us this week for the Toyota GR Corolla and Rivian R1S.
Episode: S44 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing & 2025 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Join us this week for the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and Range Rover Evoque.
Episode: S44 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 McLaren Artura & 2024 Acura ZDX
Join us this week for the McLaren Artura and reimagined Acura ZDX.
Episode: S44 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe & 2025 Toyota Camry
Join us this week for the flashy Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe and rational Toyota Camry.
Episode: S44 E28 | 26:46