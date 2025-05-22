2025 Kia K4 & 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid

Extras
Join us this week for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Infiniti QX80.
Join us this week for the plug-in BMW M5 and the royal Toyota Crown Signia.
Join us for the McLaren 750S supercar and Honda Odyssey minivan.
Join us this week for the speedy Audi SQ7 and the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck.
Join us this week for the Genesis GV80 Coupe and reinvigorated Ford Ranger.
Join us this week for the Honda Pilot Black Edition and Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.
Join us this week for the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Genesis GV80.
Join us this week for the high voltage Hyundai IONIQ 5 N and domestic luxury Cadillac XT4.
Join us this week for the muscle car inspired Dodge Hornet PHEV and all-new Toyota Tacoma.
Join us this week for the electric BMW i5 M60 and the affordable luxury Lincoln Nautilus.
Join us this week for the Honda Civic Hybrid and Si, along with the new Nissan Kicks.
Join us this week for the ever-popular Acura MDX and MINI Countryman.
Join us this week for the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and Hyundai Santa Cruz.
Join us this week for the Toyota GR Corolla and Rivian R1S.
Join us this week for the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and Range Rover Evoque.
Join us this week for the McLaren Artura and reimagined Acura ZDX.
Join us this week for the flashy Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe and rational Toyota Camry.