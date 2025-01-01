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National Memorial Day Concert

Pearl Harbor Survivor Chuck Kohler Story Teaser

Season 2026 | 57s

Hear a preview of the story of Pearl Harbor survivor Earl J. "Chuck" Kohler. To hear his full story, watch the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert on Sunday, May 24 at 8/7C on PBS, or stream the concert live on the PBS YouTube channel.

The National Memorial Day Concert is sponsored by Lockheed Martin and Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, General Dynamics, 84 Lumber and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Extras
Watch 1:00
National Memorial Day Concert
Patricia Horoho Story Teaser
Hear a preview of the story of Patricia Horoho. Sunday, May 24 at 8/7C.
Preview: S2026 | 1:00
Watch 0:32
National Memorial Day Concert
2026 National Memorial Day Concert Preview
Watch the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert, Sunday, May 24, 8/7C.
Preview: S2026 | 0:32
Watch 2:45
National Memorial Day Concert
A Tribute to Medal of Honor Recipients
Hosts Gary Sinise & Esai Morales present a tribute to Medal of Honor recipients at the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 2:45
Watch 2:54
National Memorial Day Concert
Yolanda Adams Performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water"
Yolanda Adams performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 2:54
Watch 7:13
National Memorial Day Concert
Blair Underwood Honors Vietnam War Dustoff Pilot Otis Evans
Blair Underwood honors Vietnam War Dustoff pilot Otis Evans on the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 7:13
Watch 2:01
National Memorial Day Concert
Mary McCormack Introduces Global War on Terror / Special Forces Documentary
Mary McCormack pays tribute to those who defended our nation in the Global War on Terror.
Clip: S2025 | 2:01
Watch 8:33
National Memorial Day Concert
Gretchen Mol Honors Gold Star Wife Krista Simpson Anderson
Gretchen Mol shares the story of Gold Star Wife Krista Simpson Anderson on the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 8:33
Watch 3:46
National Memorial Day Concert
Loren Allred Performs "I Hear Your Voice"
Loren Allred performs "I Hear Your Voice" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 3:46
Watch 1:23
National Memorial Day Concert
Co-Host Esai Morales Introduces "Taps"
Co-host Esai Morales introduces "Taps" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 1:23
Watch 3:09
National Memorial Day Concert
Remarks by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, addresses the crowd on the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 3:09
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2025
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2024
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2023
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2022
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2021
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2020
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2019
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2018
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2017
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2016
Watch 1:23:51
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2025)
Watch the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 1:23:51
Watch 1:23:51
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2024)
Watch the 2024 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:23:51
Watch 1:24:15
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2023)
Watch the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:24:15
Watch 1:25:02
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2022)
Watch the 2022 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 1:25:02
Watch 1:26:11
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2021)
Watch the 2021 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:26:11
Watch 1:25:14
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2020)
Watch the 2020 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 1:25:14
Watch 1:24:11
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2019)
Watch the 2019 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 1:24:11
Watch 1:26:47
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2018)
Watch the 2018 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 1:26:47
Watch 1:26:46
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2017)
Watch the 2017 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 1:26:46
Watch 1:26:46
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2016)
Watch the 2016 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 1:26:46