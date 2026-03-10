100 WVIA Way
Nature

Episode One | Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti

Season 44 Episode 11

At Reteti Sanctuary in Kenya, the team helps a disabled orphan elephant named Long’uro find his confidence, nurses a sick calf back from the brink, and manages an unexpected encounter inside an enclosure.

Aired: 04/07/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Episode One
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
Nature
How This Crab Mom Fights With Living Weapons
A boxer crab mother relies on living anemones for defense.
Clip: S44 E10 | 2:59
Watch 3:17
Nature
Spider Mother Devoured by Children
This spider mother provides one last meal for her brood: herself.
Clip: S44 E10 | 3:17
Watch 3:36
Nature
Parenthood Diaries: Behind the Scenes
Go behind the scenes of our miniseries "Parenthood."
Clip: S44 E10 | 3:36
Watch 15:35
Nature
Project Shark | WILD HOPE
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Special: 15:35
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 2:54
Nature
Unlikely Roommates: Frog Dad & Tiger Tarantula
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
Clip: S44 E9 | 2:54
Watch 2:36
Nature
A Mother’s Escape: A Langur’s Dangerous Climb
A langur mother climbs dangerous cliffs to protect her baby from rival males.
Clip: S44 E9 | 2:36
Watch 3:12
Nature
Pregnancy Jail? The Nesting Strategy of Hornbills
This isn’t a prison. It’s a carefully built nursery, sealed for protection.
Clip: S44 E9 | 3:12
Watch 54:33
Nature
The Greatest Adventure | Parenthood
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Episode: S44 E10 | 54:33
Watch 52:22
Nature
Jungles | Parenthood
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Episode: S44 E9 | 52:22
Watch 51:50
Nature
Oceans | Parenthood
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Episode: S44 E8 | 51:50
Watch 52:14
Nature
Freshwater | Parenthood
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Episode: S44 E7 | 52:14
Watch 51:54
Nature
Grasslands | Parenthood
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Episode: S44 E6 | 51:54
Watch 53:24
Nature
Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Episode: S44 E5 | 53:24
Watch 53:38
Nature
Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Episode: S44 E4 | 53:38
Watch 53:33
Nature
The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Episode: S44 E3 | 53:33
Watch 53:38
Nature
WILLOW: Diary of a Mountain Lion
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
Episode: S44 E2 | 53:38
Watch 53:41
Nature
Walrus: Life on Thin Ice
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Episode: S44 E1 | 53:41