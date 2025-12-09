100 WVIA Way
Nature

Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants

Season 44 Episode 5

Follow the lives of elephant bulls in Mount Kilimanjaro and Amboseli. Get a rare glimpse into the complexity of these giants, from their drive for dominance to the subtle social bonds that form between males.

Aired: 01/13/26
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D'Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, and by Viewers Like You.
Watch 53:38
Nature
Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Episode: S44 E4 | 53:38
Watch 53:33
Nature
The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Episode: S44 E3 | 53:33
Watch 53:38
Nature
WILLOW: Diary of a Mountain Lion
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
Episode: S44 E2 | 53:38
Watch 53:41
Nature
Walrus: Life on Thin Ice
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Episode: S44 E1 | 53:41
Watch 53:48
Nature
Hummingbirds of Hollywood
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.
Episode: S43 E13 | 53:48
Watch 54:02
Nature
Salvation | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise
After drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Episode: S43 E12 | 54:02
Watch 54:03
Nature
Purgatory | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise
A severe drought in Katavi National Park tests the wildlife to their limits.
Episode: S43 E11 | 54:03
Watch 54:03
Nature
Sanctuary | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise
Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families navigating the dry season in Katavi National Park.
Episode: S43 E10 | 54:03
Watch 52:29
Nature
Museum Alive with David Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.
Episode: S43 E9 | 52:29
Watch 52:51
Nature
Expedition Killer Whale
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
Episode: S43 E8 | 52:51