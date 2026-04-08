How do baby bald eagles learn to fly? | Wild Critters USA
27m 16s
Did you know a bald eagle's nest can weigh as much as a pickup truck? Discover how bald eagles build enormous nests, learn to fly through branching, and how they made an incredible comeback from near-extinction.
Aired:08/04/26
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