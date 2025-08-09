100 WVIA Way
PBS News Hour

August 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 221 | 24m 09s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a new study highlights the growing health dangers of plastic pollution. As megafires become more common, an anthropologist gives a firsthand account of a historic season with the elite Los Padres Hotshots. History is made as a woman umpires a regular-season MLB game for the first time. Plus, scientists in South Africa make rhino horns radioactive to fight poaching.

Aired: 08/08/25 | Expires: 09/08/25
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
New book recounts megafire season with Los Padres Hotshots
‘When It All Burns’ recounts a historic megafire season with the elite Los Padres Hotshots
Clip: S2025 E221 | 5:33
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Study highlights ‘grave’ health dangers of plastic pollution
New study highlights ‘grave, growing’ danger of plastic pollution to world’s health
Clip: S2025 E221 | 4:48
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
What Pawol’s MLB debut means for the future of women umpires
What Jen Pawol’s debut means for the future of women umpires in Major League Baseball
Clip: S2025 E221 | 5:31
Watch 2:37
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Zelenskyy says Ukraine won’t cede land to Russia
News Wrap: Zelenskyy says Ukraine won’t give up territory to end war with Russia
Clip: S2025 E221 | 2:37
Watch 2:09
PBS News Hour
Scientists make rhino horns radioactive to fight poachers
How radioactive rhino horns could help save the species from poachers
Clip: S2025 E221 | 2:09
Watch 5:41
PBS News Hour
Gaza takeover won't end Hamas influence, Mideast expert says
Netanyahu's Gaza takeover won't end Hamas influence in the region, Mideast analyst says
Clip: S2025 E220 | 5:41
Watch 6:38
PBS News Hour
Trump to meet with Putin for talks on ending Ukraine war
Trump will meet with Putin in Alaska for talks on ending Russia's war in Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E220 | 6:38
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
How Trump's census plan could reshape congressional maps
How Trump's census plan could reshape congressional maps
Clip: S2025 E220 | 4:48
Watch 8:24
PBS News Hour
Scientists face ecological, economic hurdles to save delta
Scientists face ecological and economic hurdles to save Mississippi River Delta
Clip: S2025 E220 | 8:24
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
Recent natural disasters highlight Trump's changes to FEMA
Federal response to recent disasters reveals impact of Trump's changes to FEMA
Clip: S2025 E220 | 6:31
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E220 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E219 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E218 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E217 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E216 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
August 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E215 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
August 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E214 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E213 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E212 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E211 | 57:46