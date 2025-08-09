August 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
‘When It All Burns’ recounts a historic megafire season with the elite Los Padres Hotshots
New study highlights ‘grave, growing’ danger of plastic pollution to world’s health
What Jen Pawol’s debut means for the future of women umpires in Major League Baseball
News Wrap: Zelenskyy says Ukraine won’t give up territory to end war with Russia
How radioactive rhino horns could help save the species from poachers
Netanyahu's Gaza takeover won't end Hamas influence in the region, Mideast analyst says
Trump will meet with Putin in Alaska for talks on ending Russia's war in Ukraine
How Trump's census plan could reshape congressional maps
Scientists face ecological and economic hurdles to save Mississippi River Delta
Federal response to recent disasters reveals impact of Trump's changes to FEMA
August 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode