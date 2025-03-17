100 WVIA Way
PBS News Hour

March 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 76 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, the Trump administration invokes wartime powers to deport hundreds of alleged members of a Venezuelan gang. The President dismantles Voice of America and the news and information it provided to people in autocratic countries. Plus, despite an increase in autism diagnoses, law enforcement often lacks training to respond effectively to people with developmental disabilities.

Aired: 03/16/25 | Expires: 04/16/25
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E77 | 57:46
Watch 9:55
PBS News Hour
Police lack training to respond to people with disabilities
Why police still lack training to effectively respond to people with disabilities
Clip: S2025 E76 | 9:55
Watch 8:19
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democrats clashing
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democrats clashing over how to govern in the minority
Clip: S2025 E76 | 8:19
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 40 dead after storms spawned dozens of tornadoes
News Wrap: More than 40 killed in storms that spawned dozens of tornadoes
Clip: S2025 E76 | 6:56
Watch 9:01
PBS News Hour
Trump defends using Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans
White House ignores court and invokes Alien Enemies Act to deport hundreds of Venezuelans
Clip: S2025 E76 | 9:01
Watch 9:45
PBS News Hour
What is Voice of America and why Trump is dismantling it
What is Voice of America and why Trump is dismantling the broadcaster
Clip: S2025 E76 | 9:45
Watch 7:28
PBS News Hour
'Murder the Truth' examines effort to silence journalists
'Murder the Truth' examines growing effort to silence journalists and curtail free speech
Clip: S2025 E76 | 7:28
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
U.S. deports hundreds of Venezuelans under 18th century law
U.S. deports hundreds of Venezuelans to El Salvador under 18th century wartime law
Clip: S2025 E75 | 5:40
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
March 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E75 | 24:09
Watch 5:57
PBS News Hour
Why we’re ‘perilously close’ to a global warming threshold
Earth is ‘perilously close’ to a global warming threshold. Here’s what to know
Clip: S2025 E75 | 5:57
