100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

March 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 50 | 57m 46s

March 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 03/04/26 | Expires: 04/04/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:16
PBS News Hour
Lebanese civilians caught up in Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanese government and civilians caught in middle of renewed Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Clip: S2026 E49 | 5:16
Watch 3:22
PBS News Hour
Residents flee Tehran as agency says death toll tops 1,000
Residents flee Iran's capital as agency says death toll in Tehran tops 1,000
Clip: S2026 E49 | 3:22
Watch 7:19
PBS News Hour
U.S. to strike deeper in Iran, saying war 'only just begun'
U.S. says it will strike deeper into Iran, saying war has 'only just begun'
Clip: S2026 E49 | 7:19
Watch 7:32
PBS News Hour
Britt says Trump has authority to 'finish the job' in Iran
Sen. Katie Britt says Trump has the authority to 'finish the job' in Iran
Clip: S2026 E49 | 7:32
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
Survivor of clergy sexual abuse responds to scathing report
'This gives us our power back,' survivor of clergy sexual abuse says of scathing report
Clip: S2026 E49 | 7:57
Watch 4:35
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: House committee subpoenas Bondi over Epstein
News Wrap: House committee subpoenas Bondi over Epstein files
Clip: S2026 E49 | 4:35
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Roger Bennett explores personal history with World Cup
In 'We Are the World (Cup),' Roger Bennett explores personal history with the tournament
Clip: S2026 E49 | 6:45
Watch 5:03
PBS News Hour
Primaries in key states begin to shape the midterm matchups
Primaries in key states begin to shape the midterm matchups
Clip: S2026 E49 | 5:03
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E49 | 57:46
Watch 3:15
PBS News Hour
Maryland family works to preserve 100-year-old farm
Environmental justice advocate works to preserve her family's 100-year-old farm
Clip: S2026 E49 | 3:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2026
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E49 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E48 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E47 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E46 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E45 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E44 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E43 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E42 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E41 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E40 | 57:46