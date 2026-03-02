100 WVIA Way
PBS News Hour

March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 47 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, the U.S. and Israel's bombing campaign and Iran's retaliatory attacks roil the region as President Trump vows to keep the war going as long as it takes. Views from on the ground in Iran and in Lebanon, where the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has reignited. Plus, the global economic fallout and surging energy prices.

Aired: 03/01/26 | Expires: 04/01/26
