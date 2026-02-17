100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

February 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 38 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, how the Trump administration is not only changing recommendations for existing vaccines, but also creating barriers to developing new ones. Repeated Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure leave millions to face cold temperatures without power. Plus, remembering civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, who spent decades advocating for the poor and confronting injustice.

Aired: 02/16/26 | Expires: 03/19/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E37 | 57:46
Watch 4:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Winter storm piling up snow in Sierra Nevada
News Wrap: Winter storm piling up snow in Sierra Nevada range
Clip: S2026 E37 | 4:13
Watch 3:45
PBS News Hour
DOJ gives its reasoning for redacting Epstein files
Khanna says 'stop protecting predators' as DOJ gives reasoning for redacting Epstein files
Clip: S2026 E37 | 3:45
Watch 3:40
PBS News Hour
Remembering Robert Duvall and his storied career
Remembering Robert Duvall and his storied career
Clip: S2026 E37 | 3:40
Watch 7:13
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on public reaction to Epstein
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the public's response to the Epstein files
Clip: S2026 E37 | 7:13
Watch 5:48
PBS News Hour
Democrats pushing to 'get ICE under control,' Jeffries says
Democrats pushing to 'get ICE under control' with DHS shutdown, Jeffries says
Clip: S2026 E37 | 5:48
Watch 7:40
PBS News Hour
How Team USA is faring at the Winter Olympics
Gold and heartbreak: How Team USA is faring at the Winter Olympics
Clip: S2026 E37 | 7:40
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
Matthew Pinsker joins Geoff Bennett on 'Settle In'
Matthew Pinsker and Geoff Bennett explore 'What would Lincoln do?' on 'Settle In'
Clip: S2026 E37 | 6:33
Watch 3:02
PBS News Hour
Where the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case stands after 3 weeks
Where the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping investigation stands as it enters its 3rd week
Clip: S2026 E37 | 3:02
Watch 10:33
PBS News Hour
Rubio bolsters Orban days after push to mend ties in Europe
Rubio bolsters Hungary's far-right leader days after push to mend U.S. ties in Europe
Clip: S2026 E37 | 10:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2026
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E37 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E36 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E35 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E34 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E33 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
February 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E32 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E31 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E30 | 57:46
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
February 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E29 | 56:44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E28 | 57:46