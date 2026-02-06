100 WVIA Way
PBS News Hour

February 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 31 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, the U.S. holds indirect nuclear talks with Iran amid escalating threats and a buildup of U.S. forces in the region. Mike Huckabee discusses Iran’s future and the next phase in the Gaza ceasefire. The effects of the Trump administration’s suspension of immigration visas for citizens from 75 countries. Plus, the athletes and games to watch at the Winter Olympics.

Aired: 02/05/26 | Expires: 03/08/26
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E30 | 57:46
Watch 5:23
PBS News Hour
How public opinion against ICE may affect funding showdown
How public opinion shifting against ICE may affect the DHS funding showdown in Congress
Clip: S2026 E30 | 5:23
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
RSF siege of Sudanese city leaves overwhelming suffering
Sudanese army finds overwhelming suffering after breaking RSF siege of embattled city
Clip: S2026 E30 | 5:07
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
Humanitarian group head urges nations to step up Sudan aid
Head of humanitarian group urges nations to step up Sudan aid to prevent ‘biblical’ famine
Clip: S2026 E30 | 5:43
Watch 10:51
PBS News Hour
How ‘zombie mortgages’ are coming back to haunt homeowners
How ‘zombie mortgages’ are coming back to haunt homeowners years later
Clip: S2026 E30 | 10:51
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
What to know about South Carolina’s big measles outbreak
What to know about South Carolina’s big measles outbreak and who is most at risk
Clip: S2026 E30 | 6:43
Watch 3:45
PBS News Hour
Search continues for Nancy Guthrie as authorities seek leads
Search continues for Nancy Guthrie as authorities seek leads to find suspects
Clip: S2026 E30 | 3:45
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump rejects extension of New START treaty
News Wrap: Trump rejects extension of expired U.S.-Russia nuclear arms treaty
Clip: S2026 E30 | 5:54
Watch 8:58
PBS News Hour
The complicated road to recovery for Indian sex workers
The complicated road to recovery for Indian women forced into sex work
Clip: S2026 E30 | 8:58
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
February 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E29 | 56:44
