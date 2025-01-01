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NOVA

A New Dwarf Planet Hiding in Our Solar System?

Season 53 | 6m 52s

A team of scientists spotted it for the first time using the new Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, equipped with an 8.4 meter telescope that has the world’s largest digital camera. But how was it able to stay hidden for so long?

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 49:43
NOVA
Interview: Earthquakes: Natural, Man-Made, and Everything Between with John Shaw
Harvard geophysicist John Shaw on earthquake science, survival, and how humans trigger quakes.
Special: 49:43
Watch 6:17
NOVA
Cats Accidentally Solved a Physics Mystery
Falling cats seem to break the rules of motion, but the real explanation is stranger than it looks.
Clip: S53 | 6:17
Watch 5:52
NOVA
Would a Penny Dropped from the Empire State Building Kill You?
Falling is more complicated than you might think.
Clip: S53 | 5:52
Watch 5:56
NOVA
Is There a Center of the Universe?
Physics says the universe is centerless, but a cosmic alignment has scientists asking questions.
Clip: S53 | 5:56
Watch 5:55
NOVA
The (Persistent) Illusion of Centrifugal Force
Here’s why centrifugal force is considered a “fictitious” force.
Clip: S53 | 5:55
Watch 1:00
NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power Preview
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Preview: S53 E13 | 1:00
Watch 1:30:21
NOVA
Interview: The Fusion Future with Dennis Whyte
MIT nuclear scientist Dennis Whyte on fusion energy and its potential today and tomorrow.
Special: 1:30:21
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Space Wars Preview
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Preview: S53 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Stone Age Masterpiece Preview
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Preview: S53 E11 | 0:30
Watch 1:19:51
NOVA
Interview: Talking Dogs, Grumpy Cats, and Animal Communication with Federico Rossano
Cognitive scientist Federico Rossano on talking dogs, primates, and decoding animal communication.
Special: 1:19:51
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Watch 53:45
NOVA
Evolution: Body Builders
Follow the surprising evolutionary journey that led to the majestic elephant.
Episode: S53 E15 | 53:45
Watch 53:46
NOVA
Evolution: Need to Feed
Discover the untold story—full of surprising evolutionary leaps—behind every bite we take.
Episode: S53 E14 | 53:46
Watch 53:34
NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Episode: S53 E13 | 53:34
Watch 53:54
NOVA
Space Wars
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Episode: S53 E12 | 53:54
Watch 53:42
NOVA
Stone Age Masterpiece
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Episode: S53 E11 | 53:42
Watch 53:41
NOVA
Knowledge Keepers
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Episode: S53 E10 | 53:41
Watch 53:34
NOVA
The Battle to Breathe
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Episode: S53 E9 | 53:34
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 53:24
NOVA
Rain Bombs
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Episode: S53 E5 | 53:24
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Episode: S53 E8 | 53:40