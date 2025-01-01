A New Dwarf Planet Hiding in Our Solar System?

Extras
Harvard geophysicist John Shaw on earthquake science, survival, and how humans trigger quakes.
Falling cats seem to break the rules of motion, but the real explanation is stranger than it looks.
Falling is more complicated than you might think.
Physics says the universe is centerless, but a cosmic alignment has scientists asking questions.
Here’s why centrifugal force is considered a “fictitious” force.
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
MIT nuclear scientist Dennis Whyte on fusion energy and its potential today and tomorrow.
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Cognitive scientist Federico Rossano on talking dogs, primates, and decoding animal communication.
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Follow the surprising evolutionary journey that led to the majestic elephant.
Discover the untold story—full of surprising evolutionary leaps—behind every bite we take.
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.