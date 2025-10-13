100 WVIA Way
Odd Squad

OSGU | Jelly, Ben & Pogo: Karaoke Night

Season 50 Episode 16 | 4m 22s

Sing your heart out!

Aired: 01/01/26
Extras
Watch 0:51
Odd Squad
OSGU | Series Trailer
Welcome to the Odd Squad Gaming Unit, aka OSGU!
Clip: S50 E0 | 0:51
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Flowerinator
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E408 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Toothbrushinator
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E407 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Centigurp Cryo Containment Unit
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E406 | 0:30
Watch 1:15
Odd Squad
5 Weightless Suitcases
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Clip: S4 E408 | 1:15
Watch 0:15
Odd Squad
Get Ready for New Odd Squad in the United Kingdom!- 15
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Get Ready for New Odd Squad in the United Kingdom!- 30
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 1:43
Odd Squad
Orli Meets Onom
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Clip: S4 E401 | 1:43
Watch 2:16
Odd Squad
Mostly Likely, Not Definite
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Clip: S4 E402 | 2:16
Watch 0:35
Odd Squad
Ozzie's Errands Song
Ozzie sings a song about doing errands!
Clip: S4 E402 | 0:35
Latest Episodes
Watch 4:33
Odd Squad
OSGU | Rosie's Rules: Slime Store
Oaklynn is joined by a Slime Expert to play "Slime Store."
Episode: S50 E11 | 4:33
Watch 4:05
Odd Squad
OSGU | Lyla in the Loop: Vacuum Hockey
Olindo and Osprey go head-to-head in a game of Vacuum Hockey.
Episode: S50 E26 | 4:05
Watch 3:28
Odd Squad
OSGU | Odd Squad: Oddstacle Course
Jump in the OSMU van and beat some oddness!
Episode: S50 E10 | 3:28
Watch 4:28
Odd Squad
OSGU | Epic Two-Player Challenge
Oaklynn explores highlights from an epic 2 player game "Battle of the Universe for All Time."
Episode: S50 E41 | 4:28
Watch 3:38
Odd Squad
OSGU | Scribbles and Ink: Far and Away
Oaklynn brings her drawings to life in the game 'Far and Away' from Scribbles and Ink.
Episode: S50 E4 | 3:38
Watch 3:46
Odd Squad
OSGU | Odd Squad: Dicey Escape Part 1
Olindo's world gets turned upside down, so Oaklynn suggests they play "Dicey Escape."
Episode: S50 E6 | 3:46
Watch 3:53
Odd Squad
OSGU | Odd Squad: Dicey Escape Part 2
When Oaklynn accidentally spills water on her keyboard, things get ODD.
Episode: S50 E7 | 3:53
Watch 4:46
Odd Squad
OSGU | Halloween Games Round-Up
Oaklynn, Olindo, and Wizard Doug round up the best Halloween Games from PBS KIDS.
Episode: S50 E38 | 4:46
Watch 4:13
Odd Squad
OSGU | Arthur: Arthur vs D.W.: The Battle of the Universe for All Time!
Olindo and Oaklynn explore 'sib-ship' by playing as Arthur and D.W.
Episode: S50 E23 | 4:13
Watch 3:57
Odd Squad
OSGU | Lyla in the Loop: Stu's Delivery Service
Agent Oaklynn teams up with Agent O'Parcel to play "Stu's Delivery Service" from Lyla in the Loop.
Episode: S50 E15 | 3:57