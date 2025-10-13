OSGU | Lyla in the Loop: Vacuum Hockey

Extras
Welcome to the Odd Squad Gaming Unit, aka OSGU!
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Ozzie sings a song about doing errands!
Oaklynn is joined by a Slime Expert to play "Slime Store."
Jump in the OSMU van and beat some oddness!
Sing your heart out!
When Oaklynn accidentally spills water on her keyboard, things get ODD.
Olindo's world gets turned upside down, so Oaklynn suggests they play "Dicey Escape."
Oaklynn brings her drawings to life in the game 'Far and Away' from Scribbles and Ink.
Oaklynn explores highlights from an epic 2 player game "Battle of the Universe for All Time."
Agent Oaklynn teams up with Agent O'Parcel to play "Stu's Delivery Service" from Lyla in the Loop.
Olindo and Oaklynn play Elevator Antics, while Olindo deals with his own elevator drama.
Olindo and Oaklynn explore 'sib-ship' by playing as Arthur and D.W.