OSGU | Odd Squad: Dicey Escape Part 1

Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Ozzie sings a song about doing errands!
When Oaklynn accidentally spills water on her keyboard, things get ODD.
Oaklynn brings her drawings to life in the game 'Far and Away' from Scribbles and Ink.
Oaklynn explores highlights from an epic 2 player game "Battle of the Universe for All Time."
Agent Oaklynn teams up with Agent O'Parcel to play "Stu's Delivery Service" from Lyla in the Loop.
Olindo and Oaklynn play Elevator Antics, while Olindo deals with his own elevator drama.
Olindo and Oaklynn explore 'sib-ship' by playing as Arthur and D.W.
Oaklynn, Olindo, and Wizard Doug round up the best Halloween Games from PBS KIDS.
To help find his way back to headquarters, Olindo and Oaklynn play ‘Cave Hunt’ from Nature Cat.