Should Odd Acquaintance Be Forgot: Part 1

Extras
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Ozzie sings a song about doing errands!
Orli and Ozzie figure out how to combine gadgets and help a woman at an ice cream shop!
Orli and Ozzie are working together to figure out the pattern of the Icey Mousey.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Odd Squad Season 8
-
Odd Squad Season 7
-
OddTube - Season 2
-
OddTube - Season 1
-
Odd Squad Season 4
-
Odd Squad Season 3
-
Odd Squad Season 2
-
Odd Squad Season 1
Agent Overhill is retiring from Odd Squad.
Three unlikely villains are causing trouble in town.
Oz arrives from another dimension.
Singing and dancing Agents tell a story.
Odd Squad throws a party for villains.
An unlikely villain wants to win the ultimate prize.
The Trifler is turning things into trifle.
HQ can’t throw a party until Ozzie returns.
The Trifler is turning things into trifle.
Shapes have been stolen from the museum.