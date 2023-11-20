100 WVIA Way
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits

Dreams & Songs

Season 1 Episode 101 | 27m 01s

Husband-and-wife duo Sarah and Austin McCombie of Chatham Rabbits go on the road to follow their dreams of making it in music. They play at the Bynum General Store and get nostalgic during a visit to their old house. Later they give a tour of their Siler City farm and introduce their animals. The couple write new songs and look forward to the band’s first practice before kicking off their tour.

Aired: 08/06/23 | Expires: 08/06/26
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Catching It Big
Chatham Rabbits play at MerleFest, fly fish for trout and say goodbye to a dear friend.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:01
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
A Night at Cat’s Cradle
Chatham Rabbits go back to where it all began with a night at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro.
Episode: S1 E105 | 27:01
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Waters Run High
Farm life calls and high waters threaten to cancel a concert and flood their RV.
Episode: S1 E103 | 27:01
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
My Fair Rabbits
The North Carolina State Fair provides Chatham Rabbits a unique venue for music making.
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:01
Watch 0:30
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview | A Night at Cat’s Cradle
Chatham Rabbits go back to where it all began with a night at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro.
Preview: S1 E105 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview | Waters Run High
Farm life calls and high waters threaten to cancel a concert and flood their RV.
Preview: S1 E103 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview | Catching It Big
Chatham Rabbits play at MerleFest, fly fish for trout and say goodbye to a dear friend.
Preview: S1 E102 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview | Dreams & Songs
Husband-and-wife duo Chatham Rabbits follow their dreams of making it in music.
Preview: S1 E101 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview
Married duo Chatham Rabbits hit the road and follow their dream of making it in music.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
