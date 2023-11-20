100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits

Waters Run High

Season 1 Episode 103 | 27m 01s

Farm life calls as Sarah and Austin McCombie finish up their chores with the animals before heading out on the road with the band. Heavy rains threaten to cancel a coastal concert and flood their RV as they sleep in the parking lot. Good things outweigh the bad when Chatham Rabbits shine through on stage.

Aired: 08/06/23 | Expires: 08/06/26
Extras
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Catching It Big
Chatham Rabbits play at MerleFest, fly fish for trout and say goodbye to a dear friend.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:01
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Dreams & Songs
Husband-and-wife duo Chatham Rabbits follow their dreams of making it in music.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:01
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
My Fair Rabbits
The North Carolina State Fair provides Chatham Rabbits a unique venue for music making.
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:01
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
A Night at Cat’s Cradle
Chatham Rabbits go back to where it all began with a night at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro.
Episode: S1 E105 | 27:01
Watch 0:30
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview | A Night at Cat’s Cradle
Chatham Rabbits go back to where it all began with a night at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro.
Preview: S1 E105 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview | Waters Run High
Farm life calls and high waters threaten to cancel a concert and flood their RV.
Preview: S1 E103 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview | Catching It Big
Chatham Rabbits play at MerleFest, fly fish for trout and say goodbye to a dear friend.
Preview: S1 E102 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview
Married duo Chatham Rabbits hit the road and follow their dream of making it in music.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview | Dreams & Songs
Husband-and-wife duo Chatham Rabbits follow their dreams of making it in music.
Preview: S1 E101 | 0:29
Latest Episodes
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Catching It Big
Chatham Rabbits play at MerleFest, fly fish for trout and say goodbye to a dear friend.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:01
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
A Night at Cat’s Cradle
Chatham Rabbits go back to where it all began with a night at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro.
Episode: S1 E105 | 27:01
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
My Fair Rabbits
The North Carolina State Fair provides Chatham Rabbits a unique venue for music making.
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:01
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Dreams & Songs
Husband-and-wife duo Chatham Rabbits follow their dreams of making it in music.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:01