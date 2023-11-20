My Fair Rabbits

Extras
Chatham Rabbits play at MerleFest, fly fish for trout and say goodbye to a dear friend.
Chatham Rabbits go back to where it all began with a night at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro.
Farm life calls and high waters threaten to cancel a concert and flood their RV.
Husband-and-wife duo Chatham Rabbits follow their dreams of making it in music.
Chatham Rabbits go back to where it all began with a night at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro.
Farm life calls and high waters threaten to cancel a concert and flood their RV.
Chatham Rabbits play at MerleFest, fly fish for trout and say goodbye to a dear friend.
Husband-and-wife duo Chatham Rabbits follow their dreams of making it in music.
Married duo Chatham Rabbits hit the road and follow their dream of making it in music.
Latest Episodes
Husband-and-wife duo Chatham Rabbits follow their dreams of making it in music.
Chatham Rabbits play at MerleFest, fly fish for trout and say goodbye to a dear friend.
Chatham Rabbits go back to where it all began with a night at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro.
Farm life calls and high waters threaten to cancel a concert and flood their RV.