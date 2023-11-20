100 WVIA Way
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits

My Fair Rabbits

Season 1 Episode 104 | 27m 01s

The North Carolina State Fair provides Chatham Rabbits a unique venue for music making. After the concert, Sarah and Austin McCombie explore fair food and take in the sights. Sarah pays a visit to grandmother Nancy Jo for new concert duds and sewing tips. The band plays two amazing shows, and Sarah gets to hold her youngest fan.

Aired: 08/06/23 | Expires: 08/06/26
Extras
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Catching It Big
Chatham Rabbits play at MerleFest, fly fish for trout and say goodbye to a dear friend.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:01
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
A Night at Cat’s Cradle
Chatham Rabbits go back to where it all began with a night at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro.
Episode: S1 E105 | 27:01
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Waters Run High
Farm life calls and high waters threaten to cancel a concert and flood their RV.
Episode: S1 E103 | 27:01
Watch 27:01
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Dreams & Songs
Husband-and-wife duo Chatham Rabbits follow their dreams of making it in music.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:01
Watch 0:30
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview | A Night at Cat’s Cradle
Chatham Rabbits go back to where it all began with a night at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro.
Preview: S1 E105 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview | Waters Run High
Farm life calls and high waters threaten to cancel a concert and flood their RV.
Preview: S1 E103 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview | Catching It Big
Chatham Rabbits play at MerleFest, fly fish for trout and say goodbye to a dear friend.
Preview: S1 E102 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview | Dreams & Songs
Husband-and-wife duo Chatham Rabbits follow their dreams of making it in music.
Preview: S1 E101 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
On the Road with Chatham Rabbits
Preview
Married duo Chatham Rabbits hit the road and follow their dream of making it in music.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
