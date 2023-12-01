The Choice

Extras
A researcher studying antidotes for snake bites is found in her lab, covered in snakes.
Martino’s uncle is found unconscious in the woods. Emma moves to the city.
Francesco is sure there’s more to the puzzle. Can he solve the mystery?
When a ranger is shot in a parking lot, the team bands together in search of the attacker.
Despite all the evidence against Tomasso, Francesco isn’t convinced he is the perpetrator.
When the police arrive at a reported crime scene in the woods, the body is missing.
Emma gets a blast from the past. At the police station, a woman reports her son missing.
A man is shot in the forest. A hunting accident? The shooter is still at large.
With Emma in hospital, Francesco helps solve a mystery surrounding a haunted castle.
A local doctor has been kidnapped, but nobody knows by whom, or even why.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 2
-
Season 1
Francesco is sure there’s more to the puzzle. Can he solve the mystery?
When a ranger is shot in a parking lot, the team bands together in search of the attacker.
Despite all the evidence against Tomasso, Francesco isn’t convinced he is the perpetrator.
A researcher studying antidotes for snake bites is found in her lab, covered in snakes.
Martino’s uncle is found unconscious in the woods. Emma moves to the city.
Emma gets a blast from the past. At the police station, a woman reports her son missing.
When the police arrive at a reported crime scene in the woods, the body is missing.
A man is shot in the forest. A hunting accident? The shooter is still at large.
With Emma in hospital, Francesco helps solve a mystery surrounding a haunted castle.
A body is pulled out of the lake. Zoe hopes it's not her sister.